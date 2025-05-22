AR DG visits Mokokchung

KOHIMA, 21 May: Assam Rifles (AR) Director General (DG) Lt. Gen. Vikas Lakhera visited the AR Battalion at Mokokchung in Nagaland on 20 May to review the security in the region.

The DG also interacted with 105-year-old AR veteran Havildar Mering Ao, SC (Retd), at Sungratsu village and presented the veteran with a token of appreciation, acknowledging his legendary service and lifelong commitment to the nation. The Assam Rifles’ ethos of honouring its heroes and preserving their legacy was highlighted during the interaction session.

Born on 15 November 1920, Havildar Mering Ao is a distinguished veteran of the 3rd AR Battalion and the oldest gallantry award recipient in the force’s history. A participant in World War II, he took part in historic battles in Kohima and Burma.

In 1960, during a counter-insurgency operation in Nagaland, he displayed exceptional bravery by eliminating one insurgent and injuring two others. For this act of valour, he was awarded the Ashok Chakra Class III (later renamed the Shaurya Chakra) by then President Dr. Rajendra Prasad on 21 April 1960.