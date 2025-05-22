ASVS hosts Sanskrit and Sangeet Shiksha workshop

NAHARLAGUN, 21 May: The Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti (ASVS) is hosting a five-day ‘Sanskrit Shiksha and Sangeet Shiksha Training-cum-Workshop’ at its headquarters in Pachin colony.

Organized in collaboration with Samskrita Bharati North East, the workshop aims to enrich students and teachers from Vidya Niketans, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, and Eklavya Model Residential Schools under the ASVS umbrella with foundational knowledge in Sanskrit language and Bharatiya Sangeet (Indian classical music), the ASVS said in a release.

The inaugural session was attended by former advisor to the chief minister, Tai Tagak.

In his address, Tagak highlighted the importance of preserving indigenous languages and classical arts, stating that Sanskrit and Indian music are integral to India’s cultural identity and must be passed on to future generations.

Over the next five days, participants will undergo immersive training sessions focusing on spoken Sanskrit, Sanskrit shlokas, devotional music, and patriotic songs, led by expert instructors from Samskrita Bharati and Vidya Bharati North East Guwahati.