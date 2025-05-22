DC appeals citizens to dispose waste properly

NAMSAI, 21 May: Namsai deputy commissioner C.R Khampa urged the denizens of Namsai township to avoid throwing garbage into drains and roadsides, which hampers sanitation efforts.

The waste generated during shopping should be disposed of in dustbins at home or at nearby shops. He asked all the public of Namsai to maintain cleanliness in front of and behind their shops/residences.

To enforce compliance, nuisance detectors will be appointed to levy fines for non-compliance with the waste management by-laws, the DC said.

The DC was addressing an awareness meeting on the implementation of the Arunachal Pradesh Solid Waste (Management & Handling) Bye-Laws 2023 at Namsai township at Gandhi Chowk here on Wednesday.

He informed that a nominal user fee will be charged in accordance with the Arunachal Pradesh Solid Waste (Management & Handling) Bye-Laws 2023 to ensure sustained operations.

“Every citizen of Namsai has a role to play in ensuring proper waste management within the town,” the DC said.

He further stated that the dry waste collected is taken to the Material Recovery Facility for further recycling processes, such as compressing cans and shredding plastic waste for reuse.

For proper solid waste management, residents should segregate waste properly into dry and wet waste, which will facilitate further processing and reuse.

“This collective responsibility will help make Namsai township clean and green,” he said.

In addition, the DC also encouraged the denizens of Namsai township to plant as many trees as possible on their premises or in any vacant areas.

Earlier, UD AE Jumtum Potom explained the importance of segregating waste into dry and wet categories. He appealed to the denizens of Namsai not to litter and warned that violators would be fined as per the Solid Waste (Management & Handling) Bye-Laws 2023.

He also stated that during door-to-door garbage collection, shop and residence owners must lift their garbage onto the sanitation vehicle. If any waste is found in front of or near shops/residences, the owner will be held responsible and fined accordingly.

The AE also informed that a helpline number/WhatsApp number will be provided for residents to file complaints against any nuisance detected in their surroundings.

The residence and shop owners of 2nd Mile, Namsai Tinali, Old Bazaar area, and Thana Road area participated in the awareness programme.

The awareness campaign, which started on 15 May, came to an end on 21 May. (DIPRO)