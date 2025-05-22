ICR DC launches thematic tourism itinerary

ITANAGAR, 21 May: A 3 days and 2 nights thematic Itinerary curated under the banner: “Adventure – Heritage – Nature – Cultural Experiences,” was launched here on Wednesday by Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) deputy commissioner Talo Potom.

The itinerary has been curated by tourism officer Rechi Lugnya Likha in coordination with tourism stakeholders of ICR with the aim to promote local tourism and create immersive, visitor-friendly experiences. The goal of this initiative is to prolong tourist stays and ensure engaging, well-rounded activities that highlight the natural, cultural, and historical richness of ICR.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Potom informed that the initiative aims to position ICR as a vibrant

tourism hub, promote sustainable tourism, and open avenues for livelihood generation among local communities.