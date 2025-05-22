KVIC celebrates World Bee Day

MUMBAI, 21 May: The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) celebrated ‘World Bee Day 2025’ under the banner ‘Sweet Revolution Utsav’ at its central office in Mumbai, Maharashtra on Tuesday. This year’s celebration was themed “Bee inspired by nature to nourish us all,” aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of transforming the “White Revolution” into a “Sweet Revolution.”

In his inaugural address, KVIC chairman Manoj Kumar emphasized the ecological and economic significance of bees.

“Bees are the backbone of our ecosystem. They not only produce honey but also enrich agriculture through pollination and contribute to environmental conservation,” Kumar said.

The KVIC chairman also highlighted the remarkable achievements under the ‘Honey Mission.’

“KVIC has distributed over 2,29,409 bee boxes and bee colonies across the country, resulting in the production of approximately 20,000 metric tonnes of honey, generating an income of Rs. 325 crore for beekeepers,” Kumar said. He also noted that during the 2024-25 financial year, beekeepers associated with KVIC exported honey worth Rs. 25 crore.

While addressing the event, KVIC CEO Roop Rashi said that the Honey Mission is not just a scheme; it is a holistic livelihood model.

“Today, thousands of youth, women, and farmers in rural areas are gaining employment through this mission. The honey processing plants, training centres, and marketing networks developed by KVIC have made beekeeping a viable path to self-reliance,” she said.