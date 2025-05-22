Senior member of Longchang society no more

CHANGLANG, 21 May: Senior member of Longchang society Taikam Haisa passed away on 20 May after a prolonged illness.

He was 74. He is survived by his wife, three daughters and two sons.

Born on 18th May 1951 to Late Mungwang Haisa, Taikam Haisa had served in the Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB) for 14 years before opting for voluntary retirement.

Late Haisa also served as Anchal Samiti Member.

Meanwhile, the Longchang Elite Society (LES) has deeply mourned Taikam Haisa’s demise.

In a condolence message on Wednesday, the LES general secretary Maihu Mamai said, “With profound sorrow, we mourn the passing of Late Taikam Haisa, a distinguished son of Kengkhu village. He was a man of integrity, commitment, and deep-rooted service to his people. He was a respected leader and a beloved figure whose contributions left a lasting impact. His wisdom, leadership, and generosity will be remembered for generations.”

The LES has also extended its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.