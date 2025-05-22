Skill dev dept. inks MoU with Larsen & Toubro for construction sector skilling

HYDERABAD, 21 May: The skill development & entrepreneurship department, GoAP has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) at the Construction Skill Training Institute (CSTI) of L&T at Jadcherla, Telangana on Wednesday.

The MoU was formally signed between SDE director Sibo Passing and head of construction skill training department, L&T, J. Raghuraman during the visit of skill development & entrepreneurship minister Nyato Dukam along with minister’s advisor Dr. Mahesh Chai and SDE commissioner Saugat Biswas.

As per the MoU, L&T will train over 500 youths of Arunachal Pradesh in the construction sector at its CSTI campus.

This strategic partnership aims to provide comprehensive skill development and On-the-Job Training (OJT) to youths of Arunachal Pradesh including the Industrial Training Institutes (ITI’s) and preparing them for careers in the infrastructure and construction sectors. Currently, 37 trainees from across the state are undergoing intensive training at L&T CSTI in high-demand trades of electrician, welder, surveyor and draughtsman (civil) field.

To commemorate the formal launch of the training programme, Minister Dukam participated at a plantation drive in the CSTI campus. Dukam, alongwith other delegates also toured the institute’s state-of-the-art labs, workshops and residential facilities, gaining first-hand insight into the training eco-system. He also interacted with the trainees and motivated them to take full advantage of the opportunity and be ready to explore the possibilities of career across the country and abroad.

The minister also reaffirmed the state govt’s commitment to youth empowerment through skill development and entrepreneurship, encouraging trainees to seize emerging employment opportunities and build a strong foundation for their future.

Dr. Mahesh Chai encouraged the trainees to take the training programme as a stepping stone to a rewarding career in the construction and infrastructure sectors, both in India and abroad. He appreciated the efforts being made by the department in expanding its activities, and further emphasized re-skilling of the vocational instructors in institutes such as CSTI, L&T.

Saugat Biswas commended L&T for responding promptly to request of the department to take up the task of skilling the youth of Arunachal Pradesh and giving them placement opportunities. He pointed out that collaboration with L&T is part of a broader strategy to align vocational training with real-world industry needs, including ongoing partnerships in sectors such as automotive, tourism and hospitality.

CSTI head J. Raguraman announced that L&T will extend training and OJT opportunities to Arunachal Pradesh trainees across all nine CSTI centres in India. He also informed that successful candidates would be considered for placement at L&T construction sites in Europe and Gulf countries, opening doors to global career opportunities.