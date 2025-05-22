Tawang unites in patriotic fervor to honour Indian armed forces

TAWANG, 21 May: In a powerful display of unity and patriotism, the people of Tawang on Wednesday, organized a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ from the iconic Giant Buddha statue to the revered Tawang War Memorial to express solidarity and support for the Indian armed forces and security agencies.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from thousands of citizens, including monks and nuns, students, NCC cadets, and members of various political parties.

The yatra was led by the NCC cadets of Higher Secondary School, Jang, who captivated the crowd with an impressive band display.

The march culminated at the Tawang War Memorial, where a series of patriotic performances set the tone for an emotionally charged gathering.

Students of Manjushree Vidyapeeth presented a stirring patriotic dance, while singers Vishal and Rinchin Zomba delivered soul-touching renditions of patriotic songs.

Addressing the gathering, Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering saluted the Indian armed forces and all border security personnel for their unmatched dedication and sacrifice in service to the nation.

He paid tribute to the martyrs of the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack and lauded the firm response of the Indian military under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The MLA expressed special appreciation to the Abbot of Sera Je Jamyang Choekorling Monastery, Dhobley Rinpoche, and the monks and nuns from various monasteries and nunneries for their visible support to national security forces.

“The civil-military harmony in Tawang is not only remarkable but also a model for the rest of the country. This bonhomie must be preserved and strengthened,” he said.

Reinforcing the commitment of the people of Tawang to national unity, he stated, “This Tiranga Yatra is not symbolic-it reflects our deep respect, gratitude, and emotional bond with our brave soldiers. It is also a celebration of the decisive and fitting action taken by our armed forces against terrorism.”

Tsering further conveyed his appreciation to all political parties for setting aside differences and coming together for the national cause.

He later felicitated the Brigade Commander and Commanding Officers of the Indian army and paramilitary forces by presenting them with traditional swords adorned with khada. (DIPRO)