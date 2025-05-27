Eye screening and indigenous faith awareness camp held in C’Tajo

CHAYANG TAJO, 26 May: The Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP), in collaboration with Karuna Trust, organised an ‘Eye screening camp-cum-indigenous faith awareness programme’ at the inspection bungalow here in East Kameng district on Monday.

During the camp, 244 patients were screened, 124 prescription glasses were distributed, and 17 patients were diagnosed with cataracts, according to a release from Karuna Trust.

The IFCSAP and Karuna Trust have committed to facilitating their further treatment at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences and Ramakrishna Mission Hospital, Itanagar, the release said.

The event was inaugurated by former All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union president Hawa Bagang and the IFCSAP’s western zone assistant general secretary Tadar Chachung.

The programme was conducted in the presence of Dr Raju Choudhury, assistant director of Karuna Trust for Northeast India.

The medical team, led by Kushal Borah, included six healthcare professionals, including Yama Bagang, a nursing officer at the Chayang Tajo Health Centre.

The initiative was coordinated by Tadar Chachung with support from Hawa Bagang.

Earlier, Chachung underscored the urgent need to protect indigenous faiths from “unethical religious conversions.” He called for an end to conversions carried out through inducements and fraudulent means.

“The Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA) acts as a safeguard for all religious communities. It serves as a census tool to help the government draft more inclusive and effective development policies,” he stated.

Clarifying the IFCSAP’s stance, he added, “We are not against any religion, including Christianity. However, innocent indigenous believers must not be misled by unqualified individuals who lack even basic educational qualifications. It is imperative that people make informed spiritual choices.”

Chachung said also that similar faith awareness and medical outreach camps will be conducted across all districts of Arunachal in the coming months.