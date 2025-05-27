‘Traffic park’ inaugurated in Roing to promote road safety awareness

ROING, 26 May: The Lower Dibang Valley district administration has set up a ‘traffic park’ in the Nehru Van Udyan here in Lower Dibang Valley district to promote awareness about road safety and traffic rules through interactive exhibits.

The park aims to develop a strong understanding of traffic rules, regulations, road signs, and safe driving practices, potentially reducing road accidents by promoting responsible and safe road user behaviour. It features road markings, traffic signs, and an educational gallery to inform the public about various road and traffic rules.

The park was inaugurated by Transport Secretary Shashwat Saurabh on Monday.

Saurabh suggested using the park for educating schoolchildren about traffic rules and signs. He also recommended incorporating audiovisual displays of road safety advisories to enhance the visitors’ experience.

Deputy Commissioner Soumya Saurabh, DTO Tsering Ngurup, and Transport Department officials were present during the inauguration programme. (DIPRO)