NHPC looks to start commissioning process of 3 units under Subansiri project in Jun

NEW DELHI, 26 May: State-owned NHPC is looking to start the process of commissioning 3 units (250 mw each) of the Subansiri Lower HE Project in June.

The company is waiting for approval from the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA), it said in an exchange filing.

“It is now anticipated that the process of commissioning of 3 units (250 mw each) of Subansiri Lower HE Project shall be taken up from June 2025, subject to receipt of NDSA,” the NHPC said.

The remaining 5 units of 250 mw each are expected to be completed by May 2026 in a phased manner, the company added.

NHPC, under the Ministry of Power, is in the process of constructing the 2,000 mega watt (mw) Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project.

It is the largest hydroelectric project ever undertaken in India and is a run-of-river project with water storage on the Subansiri River.

It is located near North Lakhimpur on the border of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. The nearest railhead is Nagaon, and the nearest airport is Lilabari/Dibrugarh.

The estimated annual energy generation from the project in a 90 percent reliable year is 7,421.59 mu.(PTI)