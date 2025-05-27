Frontier Highway-affected people lodge complaint against DC, DLRSO

Staff Reporter

SEPPA, 26 May: A group of people affected by the construction of the Frontier Highway from Lada to Sarli have lodged a complaint against East Kameng Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Nigam and District Land Revenue and Settlement Officer (DLRSO) Takam Kechak, alleging serious irregularities and malpractices in the land acquisition process for the Lada-Sarli Frontier Highway project.

The project, spanning 123.5 kms from Lada to Sarli, has been marred by controversy, with locals claiming that the survey team led by Takam Kechak failed to complete the inspection and ground survey during their visit to Jayang Bagang village on 23-24 January this year.

According to the complaint, a public notice was issued on 10 January, announcing a ground reverification for the affected landowners, but the survey team’s visit was incomplete. Furthermore, a premature public notice was issued on 19 January, soliciting claims and objections without completing the required groundwork or assessment.

The residents have raised concern over the lack of transparency and communication which has impeded the affected landowners’ ability to seek rightful compensation. They also fear potential violation of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement Act, 2013.

The complainants have requested the authorities to initiate an independent investigation into these irregularities and hold accountable the involved parties as per applicable laws and regulations.

The DC had announced that regular compensation disbursement would commence

on 26 May, allowing the project-affected families to submit necessary documents (for disbursal of compensation amount) village-wise.