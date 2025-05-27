No cause of worry: ICMR DG amid uptick in Covid cases

Kerala tops India’s Covid-19 active cases

NEW DELHI, 26 May: Amid an uptick in Covid cases in some parts of the country, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Dr Rajiv Behl on Monday said the severity of infections as of now is generally mild and there was no cause for worry.

Speaking about new Covid variants being traced, he said genome sequencing of samples in the west and south have shown that the new variants are not severe and are Omicron sub-variants. These are LF.7, XFG, JN.1 and NB.1.8.1.

The first three are more prevalent, Dr Behl said. “Samples from other places are being sequenced and we will know in a day or two if there are more variants.”

The ICMR DG said there has been an uptick in cases – first from the south, then west, and now from northern India. All these cases are being monitored through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP).

Besides that, the ICMR’s nationwide respiratory virus sentinel surveillance network is keeping a watch on emerging infections and pathogens, he said.

The officer added that the WHO database has been showing that the new variants are not causing severe disease.

“People do not need to take any immediate action. They should follow normal precautions. So, there is nothing special to do right now.”

Asked about the need for a booster dose, he said there is no need for vaccination as of now. “India has the capability to make vaccines and if need be, we can make any vaccine in no time.”

As of May 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) classifies LF.7 and NB.1.8 subvariants as Variants Under Monitoring, not as Variants of Concern or Variants of Interest. But these are the variants that are reportedly driving the rise in Covid cases in China and parts of Asia.

Meanwhile, Kerala has reported the highest number of active Covid-19 cases in the country, with 430 people currently infected, the central government data showed on Monday.

The southern state recorded 335 new cases since 19 May, according to the data provided by the union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Kerala also reported the highest number of recoveries, with 105 people discharged since 19 May.

Two Covid-related deaths were recorded in the state during the same period.

India currently has a total of 1,010 active Covid-19 cases, the data showed. (PTI)