2 in critical condition after truck accident

ITANAGAR, 26 May: Two out of six personstravelling to Koloriang in Kurung Kumey district are in a critical condition after the Food Corporation of India (FCI) truck they were travelling in met with an accident in Pagu, near Old Palin in Kra Daadi district, at around 10:30 am on Saturday.

“The truck, which was carrying rice stock from the FCI in Harmutty to Koloriang, fell into a gorge after its brake failed,” informed Kra Daadi SP (i/c) Bomken Basar.

The victims have been identified as Suraj Karmakar (17), Baikanto Basumutary (45), Dutiram Sarkar(48), Riyal Khan (30), Oncho Boro (30), and D Amorul Islam (36).

Sarkar has been referred to Guwahati Medical College in Assam for further medical care, while Riyal Khan is admitted in the TRIHMS and his condition is stable. The driver, Oncho Boro, has been referred to Dibrugarh in Assam for further medical treatment, the SP informed.

The other three have been discharged.