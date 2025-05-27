Pul visits cultural, administrative sites

TEZU, 26 May: Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul visited key cultural and administrative sites here in Lohit district, including the district museum, the under-construction community convention centre, and the child development project officer’s (CDPO) residential quarters on Monday.

During her visit to the district museum, Pul was briefed by District Research Officer (DRO) J Rondo on the existing challenges and developmental needs of the museum. She assured her ministry’s full cooperation in addressing these issues.

“Our museums are a reflection of our identity and heritage. I commend DRO Rondo and his team for their dedication,” she said, assuring the officials of her full support to ensure that the “museum is strengthened and developed in a manner that preserves the legacy of our region.”

Pul emphasised the importance of preserving and promoting local history and tribal cultures through such institutions, noting that “cultural preservation must go hand-in-hand with community development.”

The minister later visited the under-construction residential quarters for the CDPO, which is being built to provide accommodation to officers working under the Integrated Child Development Services scheme.

Expressing satisfaction with the progress of work, Pul said: “Ensuring adequate housing for field-level officers like the CDPO is crucial for the smooth delivery of child and maternal welfare services.”

The minister also visited the site of the upcoming community convention centre, a flagship initiative of the district administration aimed at providing a dedicated public space for cultural, social, and administrative gatherings. She congratulated the district officials on the concept and its execution.

“I am particularly pleased with the innovative vision behind the community convention centre. It is a thoughtful initiative that will provide immense benefit to the local population, serving as a hub for community engagement and empowerment,” she said.

Officials accompanying the minister said that the project is designed to be multifunctional and inclusive, with facilities for seminars, workshops and cultural programmes.

The visit concluded with Pul reiterating the government’s commitment to holistic development, which includes cultural preservation, infrastructure growth, and improved service delivery in rural and semi-urban regions of Arunachal.

The minister was accompanied by Lohit Deputy Commissioner KN Damo, Lohit district BJP president Gamso Bellai, Anjaw district BJP president Bakhetso Tawsik, and senior officials.