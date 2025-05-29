HU students take ‘Yuva Shakti, Bharat Ki Shakti’ pledge

ITANAGAR, 28 May: Around 600 students of Himalayan University (HU) here took the National Youth Pledge as part of the nationwide youth pledge event “Yuva Shakti, Bharat Ki Shakti – One Youth, One Nation, One Resolve” led by Association of Indian Universities on Wednesday.

HU chancellor P. Subba Rao led the pledge along with chairman Hemant Goel, vice chancellor prof. Dr. Prakash Divakaran, registrar Vijay Tripathi and Dilip Jain.

The chancellor in his address said, “This pledge reflects our collective resolve to uphold the values of unity, integrity, and inclusive development.”

Minister for education, tourism, rural works, parliamentary affairs, and libraries Pasang Dorjee Sona and Swami Vedasarananda Maharaj were also present on the occasion, informed a HU release.