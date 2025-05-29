RBI conducts awareness prog on Integrated Ombudsman Scheme

ITANAGAR, 28 May: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) organized an awareness programme on the Integrated Ombudsman Scheme, 2021, at the DK Convention Centre here on Wednesday to educate participants about the scheme and its benefits.

RBI Guwahati chief general manager Bobby Lal Sebastian highlighted that the scheme provides a cost-free alternate grievance redressal mechanism for customers to address deficiencies in services rendered by regulated entities, including commercial banks, RRBs, cooperative banks, NBFCs, and payment system providers, NABARD assistant general manager (district development) Kamal Roy informed in a release.

Participants were informed about procedures to file complaints through the complaint management system portal (https://cms.rbi.org.in) or by submitting a physical letter. They were also advised to contact the toll-free helpline number 14448 for assistance with lodging and tracking complaints, the release said.

General managers from RBI and NABARD, along with the assistant general manager of SBI Itanagar, addressed the participants, encouraging them to utilize the Integrated Ombudsman Scheme for grievance redressal.

A power-point presentation covered topics such as Internal Grievance Redressal at banks, Alternate Grievance Redressal at RBI Banking Ombudsman, safe banking habits, and protection against financial and digital payment-related frauds.

The programme included a Q&A session and a quiz contest based on the Ombudsman Scheme, which saw active participation from around 100 attendees, including SHG members, homemakers, and office bearers from ArSRLM and CRISIL Foundation.