Pul reviews development initiatives in Dibang Valley

ANINI, 28 May: Women and child development minister Dasanglu Pul chaired a comprehensive district review meeting at the DC’s conference hall here on Wednesday to discuss the progress of government schemes and developmental initiatives in Dibang Valley.

During the meeting the deputy commissioner and department heads gave detailed presentations on the financial and physical status of key projects, focusing on addressing bottlenecks and strategies for expedited execution.

A highlight of the event was the unveiling of the Dibang Valley tourism promotional video, showcasing the region’s natural beauty, biodiversity, and cultural heritage. Minister Pul inaugurated the video, which aims to promote eco-tourism and sustainable livelihood opportunities for local communities, marking a significant step towards promoting tourism in the region. (DIPRO)