HDMT: E/Siang, Siang reach semis in boys’ football

PASIGHAT, 29 May: East Siang and Siang districts secured the semifinal spots in the boys’ football in the Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT) Football and Volleyball (U-16) Tournaments, after defeating West Siang and Kurung Kumey, respectively, on the second day of the quarterfinal matches on Thursday.

In the match between East Siang and West Siang, both teams played neck and neck, but in the 28th minute one goal came from a penalty scored by Mirok Loyi of West Siang. The score was equalized when Mohan Boni took a long shot which found the net in the 34th minute. Again, Kijo Ete of West Siang scored a goal for West Siang in the 46th minute. The scores were equalized again when Panam Tasung scored in the 59th minute for East Siang. In the last 20 minutes, East dominated the possession, and scored a decisive goal, which came from Geni Tayeng in 70+3 minutes.

In the second quarterfinal match of the second day, Siang edged past Kurung Kumey by 3-1 goals, with one goal each from Abhas Tasing, Hanu Tari and Dubom Tamin in the 41st, 55th and 61st minute, respectively. Kurung Kumey struggled to equalize the match and failed. The sole goal for Kurung Kumey was scored by Phasang Tade in the 50th minute.

Meanwhile, in the girls’ volleyball event, Upper Subansiri and West Kameng have advanced to the next round after defeating Bichom and Tirap, respectively. (DIPRO)