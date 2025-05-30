MC issues advisory in view of heavy rainfall in C’lang

[Pisi Zauing]

ITANAGAR, 29 May: The Meteorological Centre (MC) here has issued a special advisory for the people of Changlang district, in view of extremely heavy rainfall predicted for the district on 30 May.

The public has been advised to stay away from vulnerable areas such as landslide zones, flood-prone areas, nallahs, sinking areas, etc.

The MC has advised the public to avoid venturing into rivers for any activity, and to avoid swimming in water tanks. The public has also been advised not to stay near big trees and other heavy objects, and to refrain from quarrying and extraction of boulders, sand and other minerals from vulnerable and landslide areas.

In view of the rainfall prediction, a 24/7 district emergency operation centre has been set up in Changlang. In case of any exigency, the public can contact the district disaster helpline (1077); ambulance service (108); fire services (112/6909998148); police helpline (101/8798449772); DEOC (9485236971); power supply emergency (8798449592); and PHED Changlang (7250880891).