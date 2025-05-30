Houses, infra affected by Sigin river in spate

DAPORIJO, 29 May: More than 80 RCC and semi-RCC houses, besides other infrastructure were affected by the Sigin river in spate here in Upper Subansiri district on Thursday.

The rain and the flood largely affected Polo Colony, Sigum Rijo, Sigin and Bukpen Colony.

DC Tasso Gambo DC, ADC Biaro Sorum and other officials rushed to the affected areas and took stock of the situation.

The DC has issued a prohibitory order, urging residents of disaster-prone areas to remain alert and move to safer locations to save life and property.

The DC directed all the departments. including the police, to be on standby and remain vigilant. (DIPRO)