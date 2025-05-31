Commuters stranded on BCT road

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 30 May: Since dawn of Friday, massive landslides and mudslides triggered by monsoon downpours have left hundreds of commuters stranded at 35 Charai near Jamiri, along the Balipara-Chariduar-Tawang (BCT) road in West Kameng district.

Several road blockages have also been reported at locations including Jyoti Nagar, Dirang, Padma, and Durga Mandir near the 64 area.

District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Mindu Yangzom informed that Border Roads Organization (BRO) personnel and machinery have been deployed near Jamiri. However, incessant rainfall has hampered efforts to restore surface connectivity.

A vacant kutcha house was damaged due to a landslide near Pemaling Colony in Bomdila. The DDMO also reported a slight rise in the water level of the Miyong River in Dirang, though it remains below the danger mark. Residents near the mini-secretariat have been alerted to remain cautious.

Taking cognizance of the situation, the DDMO has issued a public advisory, urging residents to take precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incident. The advisory instructed people to avoid vulnerable areas such as landslide-prone zones, streams, and sinking areas. It also advised against venturing into rivers, streams, or other water bodies for fishing or hunting.

In the event of flashfloods or landslides, residents have been advised to vacate the affected areas immediately. All construction activities and earth-cutting work are to be halted.

The public has been discouraged from travelling at night, unless absolutely necessary. The advisory also recommended preparing an emergency first-aid kit and keeping adequate stock of essential rations. Citizens have been urged not to believe or spread rumours that may cause panic.

All sub-divisional administrative officers have been advised to maintain round-the-clock vigilance in their jurisdictions.