Mili speaks out

ITANAGAR, 30 May: Human rights defender and anti-mega dam activist Ebo Mili, who also serves as the legal adviser to the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Federation (SIFF), has issued a statement claiming that, due to a police complaint filed against him by the deputy commissioner/district magistrate of Boleng, he was compelled to leave Parong village hastily for the safety of both the villagers and himself.

With tensions deepening in Upper Siang and Siang districts over the deployment of armed personnel for the 12,000 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, Mili – who had been missing since Monday – stated on Friday that he is safe and had been heading towards Shi-Yomi when he got caught in a landslide in the Tato area, forcing him to take shelter at a GREF camp.

He added that he had to keep his mobile phone switched off as the police have a history of tracking cell numbers.

Mili said that due to multiple roadblocks, his stay was prolonged. By the time he reached an area with network coverage, news of his disappearance had already spread.

He expressed gratitude to fellow activist Bhanu Tatak and the villagers, who successfully pressured the deputy commissioner, resulting in no arrest despite the police complaint. He also extended his heartfelt thanks to the citizens who are supporting the cause, particularly the Adi community, which is actively protesting against the dam.

Mili had been missing since Monday, after a police complaint was filed against him that same day by DC PN Thungon, accusing him of leading a group of 80-90 people at the Beging site – the epicentre of the protest – on 22 May. Beging is the protest site where drilling machines and other equipment have been placed by the dam proponent.

However, the villagers of Beging denied the allegations, stating that Mili was present in his capacity as the legal counsel to the SIFF and did not incite or lead any unlawful activity.