HDMT: Leparada to face E/Siang in boys’ football final

PASIGHAT, 31 May: Leparada and East Siang secured the final spots in the boys’ football in the Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT) U-16 (Boys and Girls) Football and Volleyball Tournaments after defeating major contenders Kra Daadi and Siang, respectively, in the semifinal matches on Saturday.

The match between Leparada and Kra Daadi was the fans’ favourite in the semifinal as it brought excitement and entertain-ment. The goal for Leparada came when Tomar Basar edged past the opponent and put the ball inside the net in the 37th minute. The match was neck and neck between the two teams. The goal on the scored board remained 1-0 till the referee blew the final whistle.

In the second semifinal match, East Siang edged out Siang by 7-1 goals. During the match, Karsing Yirang in an extraordinary feat scored four goals for East Siang in the 7th, the 34th, the 36th and the 67th minute. One goal from Mohon Bori and a brace from Panny Tasung in the 13th and the 26th minute secured East Siang the final spot.

The consolation goal for Siang came in the 35+2 minutes from Hanu Tari.

Meanwhile, in the girls’ volleyball event, Kra Daadi and Kamle were victorious in the semifinal matches after defeating East Siang and Capital Complex, respectively, and moved to the final. (DIPRO)