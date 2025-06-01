CM inaugurates academic bldg at OMS, pays tribute to Binny Yanga

NAHARLAGUN, 31 May: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday paid rich tribute to the founder of Oju Mission, late Binny Yanga, and said that “she has left a legacy of humanity behind, which can only be cherished and supported.”

He said this after inaugurating the newly constructed G+2 academic building and a dining hall at the Oju Mission School (OMS) in Papu Nallah here.

Addressing the students and teachers, Khandu, who visited the school for the first time, expressed gratitude to former governor BD Mishra, who after visiting the school had urged him to consider providing government support for infrastructure development at the school. “The same was done immediately,” Khandu said. “Today I am privileged to inaugurate these buildings.”

Khandu informed also that in one of his interactions, current Governor KT Patnaik had advised him to visit the school and see what support the government could extend.

“I am thankful to our governor that this visit could finally materialize,” he said.

The chief minister assured whole-hearted support to the school, as well as to initiatives of the Oju Welfare Society (OWS).

He said that, in consultation with the chief secretary, “a way will be found to provide grant-in-aid to the school and also provide add-ons to other initiatives of the Oju Welfare Society.”

Khandu counted the welfare initiatives of the OWS at its Naharlagun centre – a crafts centre, a free legal aid clinic, a short-stay home for women, a unit for children with special needs, children’s home, one specialized adoption agency, and one cutting-cum-tailoring training unit.

He hailed the yeomen services being rendered by the OWS to the destitute, orphans and children with special needs, and appealed to the people to support such causes voluntarily.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone for a G+2 skill development multipurpose building at the OWS’ Naharlagun premises.

Khandu was accompanied by Education Minister PD Sona and veteran leader Kamen Ringu, land donor of the Oju Mission School. (CMO)