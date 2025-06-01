River search & rescue trg concludes

Staff Reporter

HAYULIANG, 31 May: The fifth and final session of the two-day intensive training in ‘river search & rescue’ concluded on Saturday along the banks of the Dhalai River in Anjaw district. Local youth volunteers and police officials participated in the training.

Master trainer and Everester Kishon Teksing led a session on conducting rescue during drowning incidents. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Head Constable Debanan Kaman trained the participants in various lifesaving techniques.

Despite inclement weather, the participants actively engaged in the training.

Anjaw Superintendent of Police Rike Kamsi emphasized the importance of regular training sessions involving more local youths. “During natural disasters, the local population, especially the youths, becomes the first responders. Arunachal Pradesh is a disaster-prone state, and such training will benefit everyone,” said Kamsi.

Praising the participants for their dedication despite the adverse weather condition, Fire & Emergency Services SP John Pada announced that the SDRF would propose to the government to conduct more such training programmes in the future.

“This was a five-river training initiative. We conducted sessions at the Kameng, Kamle, Siang, Noa-Dihing, and Dhalai Rivers. The response from local volunteers has been overwhelming. Everywhere, we’ve received suggestions to increase the duration of training and conduct more sessions. We will report to the government soon,” said Pada.

The two-day training aimed to equip local communities with essential lifesaving skills during river-related emergencies. The initiative commenced on 7 April along the Siang River in Upper Siang district. Similar training sessions have already been conducted along the Kameng, Noa-Dihing, and Kamle Rivers.

This five-part training initiative is powered by the Disaster Management Department, supported by the SDRF, and organized by BAC Voyages Tours, Treks & Expeditions. With the completion of the training in Anjaw, the five-river search and rescue training programme has concluded.