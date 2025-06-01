Guv honours Army units with citations for exemplary service

ITANAGAR, 31 May: Governor KT Parnaik honoured the 13 Rajputana Rifles, 9 Grenadiers, and 31 Assam Rifles with the Governor’s Citation for their exceptional professionalism, operational expertise, and outstanding rapport with the district administration and the local population.

Commanding Officer Colonel Sangam Kumar, along with Subedar Major Bhom Singh Rathore and Agniveer Vibin A, received the Governor’s Citation for the 13th Battalion of the Rajputana Rifles (Thundering Thirteen).

Commanding Officer Colonel Saurabh Sharma, along with Subedar Major Mahaveer and Grenadier Dharamveer received the Governor’s Citation for the 9th Battalion of the Grenadiers Regiment (Mewar).

Commanding Officer Colonel Dushyant Singh Lamba, along with Subedar Major Banwari Lal Sharma and Rifleman KI Singh received the Governor’s Citation for the 31st Battalion of the Assam Rifles (Thirstyones).

The event was held at the Vivekananda Hall of the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday.

The governor commended the dedication and professionalism of the units for their steadfast commitment to operational duties. He lauded their tireless efforts in safeguarding the sanctity of the Line of Actual Control and ensuring effective border management along the sensitive Indo-Myanmar frontier, which have yielded visible and meaningful results.

The governor expressed deep appreciation for the armed forces’ contributions beyond their core duties. He appreciated their initiatives in building essential infrastructure such as community halls, school buildings, classrooms, and playgrounds – facilities that have brought real value to the lives of people in border villages.

He also acknowledged their efforts in organizing district-level sports tournaments, fostering a spirit of unity and healthy competition among the youths.

The governor noted with special admiration the Army’s mentorship programmes for local youths, including coaching for UPSC exams, Sainik School admissions, and pre-recruitment training.

These efforts, he said, have touched hearts and inspired hope among young people, creating new pathways for their future.

Recalling his interactions with residents during visits to remote border villages, the governor shared that the goodwill generated by the armed forces through their goodwill operations has fostered a deep sense of trust and affection, which he described as a “special bonhomie” between the locals and the forces.

Parnaik expressed strong faith that the armed forces would continue to uphold and expand these good works, thereby strengthening the bonds they have built.

The governor also highlighted the positive impact of the armed forces’ collaborative efforts in the Vibrant Villages Programme, especially their spirit of service and assistance.

He said that the success of the programme has even led to instances of reverse migration, which, in turn, has enhanced the security and vitality of border areas.

Reflecting on Operation Sindoor, he stated that the initiative, under the guidance of strong political and military leadership, has shaped a new and robust doctrine of deterrence.

He urged the units to keep exploring innovative uses of technology, and to remain ever-vigilant in their duties. (Raj Bhavan)