State’s first extradosed bridge to be constructed over Siang river

ITANAGAR, 31 May: Work for the first extradosed bridge in Arunachal Pradesh has been awarded to Siddhivinayak-OJSC Euro (JV) by the Border Roads Organization.

The bridge, with a total length of 386 metres, will be constructed over the Siang River in Siang district at a cost of Rs 124.37 crore.

Siddhivinayak Infra International Private Limited founding directors Vijay Shah, Kipa Tarang and Loma Golo have assigned Assystem (formerly Larsen & Toubro) to prepare a detailed design for the bridge.

This bridge is part of a larger project that also includes a smaller 63.50-metre span bridge. The project aims to improve connectivity and facilitate the movement of heavy vehicles for the Indian Army, reducing the distance by 180 kilometres.

Siddhivinayak Infra International Private Limited-OJSC Euro Asian Construction Corporation (JV) is a professionally managed construction company aiming to deliver the best with its best engineering practice for this project. The EPC contractor has also partnered

with HMM Infra Limited, a leading company from Chandigarh, to assist in engineering and construction.

Geotechnical investigation and survey work for the bridge is currently underway.

Director Tarang said he is “fully focused to complete this project with good quality and engineering practice.”

“This will be the gateway for Arunachal Pradesh’ contractors in terms of challenging projects to execute,” he said in a release.