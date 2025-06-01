Major bureaucratic reshuffle effected

ITANAGAR, 31 May: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the state government on Saturday ordered immediate transfer, posting and reallocation of charges for a total of 30 officials.

Coordination/E&S Commissioner Ankur Garg has been given the additional charge of planning & investment department in addition to his present post.

Transport, UD, ULB, TP and Housing Commissioner Vivek Pandey

has been given additional charge as the APSSB chairman.

Agriculture commissioner Bidol Tayeng has been made the PHE&WS commissioner, replacing PK Sain, while chief conservator of forests Samuel Changkija has been made agriculture secretary.

Personnel, Administrative Reforms (AR) and Law Commissioner Yashpal Garg has been made commissioner of personnel, vigilance, law, and OSD to the CS. He has been relieved from AR & Training.

Cultural affairs secretary Tayi Kaye has been posted as fisheries secretary, relieving H Tari.

YVVJ Rajasekhar has been posted as APSSB secretary, replacing KK Singh. Land management director Mamata Riba has been given the charge of secretary of civil aviation, gazetteer, public libraries, and art & culture.

Lower Subansiri DC Vivek HP has been made the health secretary, replacing Ira Singhal, who has been given the charge as the secretary of administrative reforms and training.

Disaster Management Secretary Dani Salu has been given additional charge of PWD.

Disaster management director Komkar Dulom has been made secretary, GA, SA, DA, and protocol.

RD director Kanto Danggen has been made food and civil supplies, legal metrology and consumer affairs secretary, while BJ Duia has been posted as research secretary.

Tawang DC Kanki Darang has been posted as additional secretary-cum-disaster management director, while education joint secretary Namgyal Angmo will take charge as DC Tawang.

Agriculture special secretary Sonalika Jiwani will replace Tayi Taggu as the East Siang DC. Taggu will take charge as RD director.

Land management special secretary Fwwrman Brahma has been posted as Lower Dibang Valley DC.

Kurung Kumey DC Vishakha Yadav will take charge as Papum Pare DC, while Kanubari ADC Kunal Yadav has been made Longding DC. The incumbent Longding DC, Bekir Nyorak has bee posted as Dibang Valley DC, replacing Pagli Sora.

Transport director Oli Perme has been made Lower Subansiri DC, while RCS Cheechung Chukhu has been posted as Kurung Kumey DC.

SCERT director Toko Babu has been made Itanagar Capital Region DC.

S Mining has been made transport director, while OSD (transport/IT/director tourism) Manjunath R will take charge as East Kameng ADC. OSD (planning) Yashwant Meena has been made Kanubari ADC, while OSD [Div Com (W)] Anu Singh has been made planning OSD.