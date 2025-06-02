BAI president launches ASBA’s event calendar

NEW DELHI, 1 Jun: Badminton Association of India (BAI) president Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the Arunachal State Badminton Association’s (ASBA) annual event calendar for 2025-2026 during the BAI’s annual general meeting here on Saturday.

The calendar will provide a structured framework for badminton tournaments and activities in Arunachal Pradesh, aligning with the BAI’s national calendar, ASBA secretary-general Bamang Tago said.

“Sarma’s initiative aims to promote badminton in the state and foster talent development,” he said.

ASBA senior vice president Robin Hibu said that the launch marked a significant step in advancing badminton in Arunachal, underscoring the BAI’s commitment to nurturing young talent and promoting the sport nationwide.

The ceremony was attended also by BAI secretary-general and junior national chief coach Sanjay Mishra.

Representatives from 32 states/union territories also witnessed the launch programme.