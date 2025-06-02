Foundation organises prog on reading habit

SULULYA, 1 Jun: Trade Development Officer Tai Arun encouraged the students of the Government Upper Primary School (GUPS) here in Lower Subansiri district to be ambitious and hard-working to achieve their goals even when faced with challenges.

During an interaction programme under ‘Project Purisa (Let’s Read)’, organised by Ziro-based NGO Eingko Foundation at the library of the GUPS here on Saturday, Arun also shared important tips and techniques to overcome various physical and intellectual challenges, and to improve reading and writing skills.

Arun also advised the schoolchildren not to indulge in bad habits and substance abuse, but to be persons of value and contribute in nation-building.

He assured to provide informative and motivational books for the library, which is run by Eingko Foundation.

Eingko Foundation founder Tage Onia also spoke.

The Eingko Foundation is an NGO based in Ziro valley and works for environment protection and education for children. It runs a dedicated library with various informative books and novels for all school going children at the GUPS here since 2023. (DIPRO)