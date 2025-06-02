Water supply interrupted in Daporijo

DAPORIJO, 1 Jun: Water supply here in Upper Subansiri district has been interrupted, owing to multiple damages caused to the main supply source – the Hangkar pipeline – due to heavy rain on Friday.

The officers and officials of the PHE department are engaged in maintenance work on a war footing.

DC Tasso Gambo, along with PHED EE Tago Dulom and other officials visited the damaged site on Sunday.

The DC directed the department concerned to carry out maintenance work speedily, and to make arrangements for supplying water through tankers till the water supply is restored. (DIPRO)