World No-Tobacco Day observed

AALO, 1 Jun: In observance of World No-Tobacco Day, the military authorities stationed here in West Siang district conducted a special awareness session at the Ramakrishna Mission School here on Sunday.

The initiative aimed to sensitize students to the harmful effects of tobacco consumption, and to promote a healthy, tobacco-free lifestyle among the youths.

The programme featured two interactive sessions – one for junior students and another for high school students – to ensure effective communication across age groups. The sessions witnessed the participation of over 300 students and 25 teachers, reflecting strong enthusiasm and engagement.

Military personnel leading the sessions highlighted the physical, mental and social consequences of tobacco use, especially smoking. The students were encouraged to act as role models in their communities by saying no to tobacco. (DIPRO)