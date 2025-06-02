36 Bn CRPF celebrates 58th raising day

KHONSA, 1 Jun: The 36th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) celebrated its 58th raising day on Sunday with a tree plantation drive here in Tirap district.

Attending the event, Khonsa ADC Tana Bapu lauded the initiative of combining the raising day celebration with a plantation drive, stating that “such activities are encouraging and contribute to combating global warming while making Tirap greener.”

Paying tribute to the martyrs at the memorial, 36 Bn CRPF Commandant (i/c) L Kipgen highlighted the battalion’s legacy. He said that the battalion was raised on 1 June, 1968 in Pfutsero, Nagaland, following the merger of the 2nd PAC, under the leadership of the then commandant BJS Shiyal. After undergoing basic training, the battalion was deployed for law and order and operational duties in several states, including Nagaland, Delhi, Srinagar, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Assam, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar, and Manipur.

Since 8 May, 2008, the battalion headquarters has been based in Khonsa. On 20 July, 2023, Lamkhokam Lhoujem assumed charge as the commandant and has been overseeing law and order and counter-insurgency operations.

Currently, the battalion is equipped with essential facilities, including accommodation for subordinate officers and jawans, mess, and dry-wet canteens. Embracing the spirit of unity in diversity, the battalion has also established a ‘sarvadharma sabha’ that includes a temple, a mosque, and a gurdwara.

So far, 19 personnel of the battalion have laid down their lives in the line of duty. The battalion has been honoured with numerous awards for gallantry, including one President’s Police Fire Service Medal for Gallantry; three President’s Police Medal for Gallantry: and nine Police Medals for Gallantry.

Kipgen urged everyone to remember the battalion’s glorious history and called upon all personnel to continue discharging their duties with utmost devotion and dedication.

A large-scale plantation drive was conducted in the presence of several dignitaries. The ADC, District & Sessions Judge Tageng Padoh, DSP Randang Khomrang, DDMO Emily Tingkhatra, and IPR representative Gawang Sumpa attended the event, during which approximately 200 trees were planted. (DIPRO)