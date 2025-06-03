DC seeks attendance report from schools

DAPORIJO, 2 Jun: Upper Subansiri DC Tasso Gambo on Monday directed principals, headmasters, the DDSE, and school functionaries to note the daily attendance of teachers and students in schools and submit the attendance record to his office through the BEOs and school functionaries concerned.

During a meeting held here in connection with the poor performance students in the CBSE and AISSE exams, the DC also directed the school functionaries to make production of Aadhaar cards and bank accounts of students compulsory for admission.

“No valid bank account and Aadhaar, no admission,” he said, and

added that “bogus enrollment” will not be entertained.

“No duty, no salary will also be applied and there will be head count as per schools’ registers,” he said.

The meeting was attended by DDSE P Rime, ADC Biaro Sorum, principals, headmasters, school functionaries, student union leaders, and other stakeholders. (DIPRO)