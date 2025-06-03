HDMT: E/Siang triumph over Leparada in U-16 boys’ football

PASIGHAT, 2 Jun: East Siang won the Under-16 boys’ football title in the 8th Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy [HDMT], beating Leparada 4-3 in a nail-biting final match here in East Siang district on Monday.

The contest was intense, with both teams displaying their best efforts.

East Siang took an early lead with Panam Tasung’s goal in the 6th minute, followed by Karsing Yirang’s impressive strike in the 15th minute.

A Leparada defender’s own goal in the 20th minute further strengthened East Siang’s position.

However, Leparada fought back, with Teri Kamdak scoring a spectacular header in the 35th minute.

In the second half, Tori Basar of Leparada scored from a penalty in the 47th minute, keeping the match neck and neck.

East Siang’s Geni Tayeng scored a crucial goal in the 70th minute, but Leparada equalized just a minute later with a long-range shot.

Despite the intense fight, East Siang held on to win 4-3.

During the closing ceremony, Sports Minister Kento Jini inspired the youths and people of all age groups, highlighting the importance of sports in maintaining overall health and wellbeing.

He emphasized that engaging in sports activities improves the functioning of internal organs, “keeping us healthy and sound.” The minister also stressed that good health is the greatest wealth, underscoring the significance of prioritizing one’s health above all else.

He said that the old adage, ‘Study is more important than sports’ is no longer relevant. “In this new era, sports are being given equal importance alongside academic pursuits,” Jini said.

The minister said that the present government, led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, is committed to nurturing youth development in sports from the grassroots level.

He said also that the government will soon launch various games and sports initiatives for all age groups, recognizing that a healthy and fit population is crucial for the state’s overall growth and development.

Retired major general Pankaj Saxena presented a brief on the life history of martyr Hangpan Dada on the occasion.

Encouraging the youths and sports lovers, he said, “As Dada was a man of discipline, calm, and fitness, and died fighting bravely and heroically, we must take inspiration and keep ourselves fit and fine.”

Local MLA Tapi Darang highlighted the true spirit of the Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy tournaments. He emphasized that the event goes beyond mere competition, embodying the values of unity, discipline, and honour.

Darang also submitted a memorandum to the minister, requesting upgrading of the stadium with a synthetic athletic track under the Khelo India scheme. He further urged the participants to uphold discipline and foster a spirit of unity and friendship.

Kenmin Riba of Leparada was declared the best player in the boys’ category, while Natali Yamdo of East Siang was declared the best player in the girls’ category.

The final match was witnessed by, among others, Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu, SP Pankaj Lamba, PMC Chief Councillor Okiam Moyong Borang, Sports Director Tadar Appa, DMO (i/c) Dr Nidak Angu, ICDS Deputy Director M Gao, and Labour Officer Tore Ete. (DIPRO)