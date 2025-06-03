From battlefields to brainpower: National security studies in Arunachal

[ Jonya Kamsi ]

As the world experiences a significant shift in the global order, marked by increasing hostilities and conflicts, both kinetic and non-kinetic, opportunities for peace have become scarce.

In this evolving landscape, India, a nation on the path of development and growth, faces mounting threats from Pakistan, China, and others. These threats have the potential to hinder India’s pursuit of peace and prosperity severely. In such a scenario, the relevance and importance of the discipline of Security studies become evident, as it offers the tools to understand the ongoing transformations and their far-reaching implications.

Focusing on the geo-strategic and strategic dimensions of Northeast India, particularly Arunachal Pradesh, the region continues to grapple with significant multidimensional security challenges. These include military threats and non-military issues, which have increasingly engulfed the area. This underscores the vital role of national security studies in analysing and addressing these complex security dynamics.

Athenian historian and general Thucydides once wisely observed, “The state that separates its scholars from its warriors will have its thinking done by cowards and its fighting by fools.” Inspired by such a perspective and in light of the region’s strategic significance, the department of national security studies was established in 2019 at Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal, marking the first such initiative in the region.

This emerging academic discipline adopts a broad, multidisciplinary, and forward-looking approach to both internal and external security. It addresses a diverse spectrum of critical issues, including cybersecurity, border management, environmental and maritime security, international relations, geopolitics, military geography, military history, and strategic thought, among others.

Often mistaken as a subfield of political science, this subject, formerly known as defence and strategic studies, stands on its own as an independent and practical field of study. It equips students with analytical tools and real-world knowledge to better understand national and global security challenges, draw informed conclusions, and assess strategic consequences effectively.

In an age of complex threats and evolving geopolitical dynamics, such a discipline plays a vital role in preparing the next generation of strategic thinkers and security professionals.

This field of study is commonly perceived by the general public as one that primarily focuses on military affairs and state security. However, its scope extends far beyond traditional boundaries. In addition to addressing defence and strategic concerns, it also encompasses a wide array of non-traditional issues such as human security, food security, environmental challenges, social welfare, and financial stability-factors that significantly affect both individuals and the state.

Furthermore, with the rapid advancement of technology, this discipline now delves deeply into areas such as defence innovation, cybersecurity, and space technology, reflecting its evolving and multifaceted nature.

Students who are currently pursuing or aspiring to pursue this course in higher education have a wide range of career opportunities available to them. Graduates can join the Indian defence forces or enter the field of security services. They can also continue their academic journey by enrolling in postgraduate (master’s) and doctoral (PhD) programmes. There are opportunities to work as research fellows in prominent think tanks and institutes such as the Centre for Land Warfare Studies, the Observer Research Foundation, and the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses.

Additionally, individuals can apply for lectureship positions in colleges and universities, serve as security specialists in government departments, or explore the emerging field of defence journalism – a niche area within the broader landscape of media and communication.

Given the rise of China, the ongoing instability in Myanmar, and the increasing relevance of non-traditional security issues, the geo-strategic importance of Arunachal – as well as India’s broader relations with South Asian countries and related policy concerns – has grown significantly. This underscores the urgent need to equip the youths and future nation-builders of Arunachal with essential knowledge and strategic awareness. There is a growing demand for intellectuals, academics, security analysts, and strategic specialists who can bridge the current gap in expertise, not only for India as a whole but also specifically for the Northeastern region.

In response to this demand, Rajiv Gandhi University offers postgraduate and doctoral programmes in national security studies. Additionally, its institute of distance education provides a certificate course in cyber security that emphasizes the critical security concerns of Northeast India and Arunachal.

Furthermore, the Rashtriya Raksha University, Pasighat campus, established in 2022, plays a vital role in this area. It offers diploma, undergraduate, and postgraduate programmes in subjects such as police science, cyber security, digital forensics, police administration, and internal security – thereby contributing significantly to the development of specialized human resources in the region.

Despite having over 70 colleges affiliated with Rajiv Gandhi University and several universities, Arunachal lacks courses in national security studies. This gap exists even as other states offer the subject at undergraduate and postgraduate levels. The absence of awareness, infrastructure, and institutional support has limited the subject’s scope in the state.

Introducing national security studies in schools similar to Maharashtra, colleges, and competitive exams like the APPSC would open career opportunities for students and build local expertise in security and strategic affairs.

Trained professionals in this field could aid state agencies, contribute to research, and inform government policies. To ensure students aren’t left behind in this crucial discipline, the state’s higher education authorities must take urgent steps to implement it in academic institutions. (The contributor has done MA in security studies from Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills)