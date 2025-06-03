Motivational speaker thrills readers

TEZU, 2 May: Renowned yoga therapist and motivational speaker from Chennai, Vinod Kumar, enthralled the readers and library volunteers at the Bamboosa Library here on Monday, drawing their attention to the importance of focussing on one’s mind to ensure effective performances of any activity.

Stressing on body-mind coordination, his games thrilled the audience and made the session inspiring. He urged the students to promote self-love, describing it as a very important step towards building self-confidence in life.

“A few minutes of breathing exercise or pranayama morning and evening can bring you wonderful results in your educational progress,” he said.

Kumar was speaking after attending an eco-friendly rangoli contest organized by the Bamboosa Library and the Forum of Library Activists, Medo in the run-up to the World Environment Day.