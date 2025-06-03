Sarma talks to NEEPCO  after Ranganadi floods Lakhimpur

Guwahati, 2 Jun: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday visited flood-hit parts of Lakhimpur district, especially areas that have been inundated mostly by water released from the NEEPCO’s Ranganadi dam.

Sarma met the flood-affected people and assured them of long-term measures to address the issue.

He also held a discussion with officials of the PSU.

On his meeting with NEEPCO officials earlier in the day, the chief minister said, “We will conduct an inquiry and if we find that anyone was at fault, they will be made answerable.”

“If NEEPCO’s dam was not there, the water would have flown down directly. They reserve the water up to a fixed level in the dam, and then release it. I told them if you reserve a huge quantity of water and let it out together, it becomes a type of ‘water bomb’,” he said.

“We will discuss it more seriously with them and try to find a solution,” Sarma said, referring to repeated instances of floods in the downstream areas of the NEEPCO dam in the northern parts of the state over the years. (PTI)