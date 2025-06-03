Road breach isolates 29 villages in Upper Subansiri

Staff Reporter

DAPORIJO, 2 Jun: A portion of the Sippi to Nilling PMGSY road was washed away in between Soki and Chetia villages near the Mali-Maji stream on 31 May, disconnecting 29 villages in the Chetam and Nilling administrative circles of Upper Subansiri district.

The affected villages – 11 under Chetam circle and 18 under Nilling circle – are facing significant hardships due to lack of access to essential services like ration, medical care, and transportation, Tamin Welfare Society HRD secretary Dosh Dasi told this daily on Monday.

Compounding the issue, another roadblock has occurred at the Chetia to Raji under-construction road due to a landslide caused by the contractor’s negligence, he said.

“Despite repeated pleas, authorities have failed to restore the road,” Dasi said

A similar blockage exists near the Hydel area, further exacerbating the situation. He informed that panchayat leaders had earlier submitted several representations to the authorities, and EAC Taya Yullu had directed the contractor to maintain the road, but to no avail.

The Sippi to Nilling road is a vital lifeline connecting Kra Daadi district, and its closure has forced many residents to resort to footpaths as the motorable road remains incomplete.

The society urged local MLA Taniya Soki and the authorities concerned to take immediate action to restore the road connectivity and ensure proper maintenance to prevent such incidents in the future.