Toko Babu is new capital DC

ITANAGAR, 2 Jun: Toko Babu is the new deputy commissioner of the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR). He replaces outgoing Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom.

The district administration hosted a ‘farewell-cum-welcome ceremony’ at the DC office here on Monday with both the officers.

The function was attended by employees of the district administration, who expressed their heartfelt appreciation to Potom for his dedicated service and exemplary leadership. Welcoming the new deputy commissioner Babu, the officials assured him of their full cooperation and support in carrying forward the developmental initiatives in the district. (DIPRO)