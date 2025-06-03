12 lives lost so far to rainfall-triggered landslides in state

ITANAGAR, 2 Jun: The death toll owing to heavy rainfall-triggered landslides in the state rose to 12 on Monday, as one more person lost his life in Anjaw district on 1 June.

According to a report from the Disaster Management Department, a labourer, identified as Bhaben Murmu (38), died in a wall collapse due to a landslide on 1 June.

The report also stated that three GREF workers sustained injuries due to a retaining wall collapse in Anjaw.

So far, Longding, Lohit and Anjaw have reported one death each, while East Kameng and Lower Subansiri have reported 7 and 2 deaths, respectively.