Arunachal Taekwondo shines at national championship

ITANAGAR, 4 Jun: Arunachal Pradesh taekwondo athletes made a mark at the 4th Cadet & Junior National Taekwondo Championships held in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, from 29 May to 1 June.

Kozam Wangsu clinched a gold medal in the junior female below 55 kg category, the Arunachal Taekwondo Association said.

Demin Teri secured a silver medal in the cadet female individual Poomsae event.

The state also bagged two bronze medals-Yura Yamin in the cadet female below 53 kg category, and Narend Jomoh in the junior male below 63 kg category.

The team, led by coach Mari Karbak, credited their success to his strategic guidance and relentless efforts.