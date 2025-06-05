Rare Himalayan griffon vulture rsescued in West Kameng

[ Prem Chetry ]

DIRANG, 4 Jun: A rare and threatened juvenile Himalayan griffon vulture (Gyps himalayensis) was rescued at Bishum Phudung under Dirang sub-division in West Kameng district on Tuesday.

The bird was found severely dehydrated and in a weakened state, unable to fly.

Local resident Rinchin Tashi found the vulture and promptly transported it to the Dirang Veterinary Dispensary for treatment.

Dr. Darge Tsering, Senior Veterinary Officer at Dirang, reported that the bird received immediate medical attention, including medication, tube feeding, and IV fluids.

According to Dr. Tsering, the vulture’s recovery may take at least a week before it can be released back into its natural habitat.

The Himalayan griffon vulture is listed as Near Threatened by the IUCN due to population declines linked to poisoning, habitat degradation, and reduced food sources.

This large bird of prey is native to the high-altitude regions of the Himalayas and the Tibetan Plateau, typically inhabiting elevations between 1,200 and 5,500 meters.

This bird is generally found in the Himalayan mountain range and in countries like India, Nepal, Bhutan, China, Pakistan, and parts of Central Asia, including Tibet, Mongolia, and southern Siberia.