Centre  asks states to prepare Covid facilities

New Delhi, 4 Jun: All states have been instructed to ensure availability of oxygen, isolation beds, ventilators and essential medicines in view of rising cases of Covid, official sources said on Wednesday.

A series of technical review meetings were held on June 2 and 3 under the chairpersonship of Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Sunita Sharma.

The meeting was held with representatives of Disaster Management Cell, Emergency Management Response (EMR) Cell, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and central government hospitals in Delhi and with representatives from all states and Union territories to evaluate the current Covid situation and preparedness measures.

According to the sources, state and district surveillance units under IDSP are closely monitoring Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI).

“Testing is recommended for all admitted SARI cases and 5 per cent of ILI cases as per guidelines and positive SARI samples are sent for Whole Genome Sequencing through the ICMR VRDL network,” an official source said.

As of June 4, India reported 4,302 active cases, with an increase of 864 cases in the past 24 hours.

The official sources said most cases are mild and managed under home care.

Since January 1, 44 deaths have been reported, primarily among individuals with pre-existing illnesses, they said.