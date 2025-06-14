DC calls for coordinated efforts to combat drug menace

YUPIA, 13 Jun: Papum Pare DC Vishakha Yadav reiterated the need for coordinated efforts and sustained commitment from all stakeholders to combat the drug menace and safeguard the community’s wellbeing.

Chairing a district-level Narcotics Coordination Committee (NCORD) meeting here on Friday, the DC advocated convergence of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan programmes across the Education, ICDS, and Police Departments to ensure a more comprehensive and impactful approach.

She directed that NCORD committees be formed at block levels, and stressed on their proactive participation in anti-drug campaigns. The DC also underscored the role of anganwadi workers in spreading awareness about the dangers of drug use among women and mothers, positioning them as key agents of change.

SP Taru Gusar informed that patrolling in identified drug-prone areas has been intensified, leading to significant achievements, including arrest of offenders and seizure of 132.14 grams of heroin and 700 kilograms of cannabis since February this year.

Sagalee ADC Higio Yame shared a success story from Mengio circle, where the residents have successfully transitioned from cannabis cultivation to commercial crop farming.

The meeting witnessed the participation of senior officials and stakeholders, including ADC (HQ)Tame Yajum, Doimukh SDO Kipa Raja, ICDS DD Jaya Taba, DPC Tang Moromi, and representatives from the Tax and Excise Department, New Hope Foundation and ASHA Bhavan rehabilitation centres. (DIPRO)