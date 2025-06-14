Four from TK Engg convicted for nonpayment of dues

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 13 Jun: Judicial Magistrate First Class Abhay Rajan Shukla in SAS Nagar, Mohali (Punjab) on Wednesday convicted four individuals of TK Engineering Consortium – Tara Techi, Julli Techi, PK Roy and Ratu Techi (who is the TK Engineering managing director and Sagalee MLA) – under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

The accused have been sentenced to two years of simple imprisonment and directed to pay a compensation of Rs 2.5 crores.

The case was filed by Kulwinder Singh Grewal, a designated partner at GTC-M-Tradez LLP, Morinda (Ropar district), who alleged that the accused had procured construction materials and issued post-dated cheques which were later dishonoured due to insufficient funds.

Legal notice was served but no payment was made, prompting legal action. During the trial, the court noted that the convicts had remained on bail during trial and were recently sentenced to two years of simple imprisonment along with a compensation of Rs 2.5 crore under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Observing that the convicts intend to challenge the conviction, the court admitted them to interim bail till 10 July on furnishing bail bonds of Rs 50,000 each with one surety of like amount.

Considering the counsel’s request, citing inability to arrange sureties on the same day, the court allowed the convicts to be released on personal bonds, which were accepted and attested.

They have been directed to submit the required surety bonds by 10 July.

“The conviction and sentence will remain suspended during this period,” the court clarified.

TK Engineering Consortium has been in financial debacle for many years.

Ratu Techi, 60, was elected unopposed from the Sagalee assembly constituency in Papum Pare district in the 2024 legislative assembly elections.