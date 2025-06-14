State cabinet declares 2025-35 as ‘Decade of Hydropower’

ITANAGAR, 13 Jun: The state Cabinet on Friday declared 2025-35 as the ‘Decade of Hydropower’ in an effort to harness its significant hydropower potential, estimated at 58,000 MW.

During the ‘Decade of Hydropower’, the government aims to undertake strategic policy and governance measures not just to harness the hydropower potential through a judicious mix of mega, large and small hydroelectric projects, but also to create a stable and supportive policy and regulatory framework for the overall development of the industrial ecosystem in the state, both as a source of economic growth and as a means of generating employment and self-employment opportunities for the youths of Arunachal Pradesh.

With around 19 GW of hydropower projects under development, with cumulative investments of over Rs 2 lakh crore in the next 10 years, Arunachal is estimated to receive annual revenues of Rs 4,525 crore from the sale of free power from HEPs from 2035 onwards.

The state Cabinet was also briefed about the strategic and national security significance of the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), declared as a ‘national project’ by the Government of India in 2008.

The Cabinet also took note of the concerns expressed by certain sections of people with regard to preparation of the pre-feasibility report (PFR) for the SUMP, and the measures undertaken by the state government for allaying fears and building consensus among likely project-affected families (PAF) by the national project through regular and detailed interactions with likely PAFs and various interactive meetings to be held at various levels by the state government regarding the urgent need for preparation of the PFR for the SUMP.

The Cabinet reemphasized the need for continuous engagement by the state government with the PAFs, and for ensuring fair, just and equitable compensation and solatium for all likely PAFs, in case the construction of the SUMP is found feasible after successful conduct of the PFR.

The Cabinet directed the Urban Development Department to constitute a ‘New Yingkiong Development Authority’ and a ‘New Geku Development Authority’ to enable building future-ready alternative towns.

The Cabinet also directed that a committee be constituted under the chairmanship of the land management secretary to examine land and property compensations rates, as well as to suggest the mechanisms to be adopted for designing and implementing a robust rehabilitation and resettlement plan for the PAFs.

The Cabinet also decided to request the Centre to sanction a special development package for Siang and Upper Siang districts, including beneficiary-oriented social development for the twin districts.

It further directed the Public Works Department to initiate survey for a ‘necklace road’ along the Siang river, above the likely submergence area on both banks of the Siang river.

The Cabinet also approved the creation of an escrow account for strategic management and effective utilization of revenue generated from the proceeds of free power from hydroelectric projects.

It observed that by effective management of these benefits, the state can make strategic and financial decisions about investing in overall development of the state.

“This initiative will not only streamline financial processes but also ensure that the benefits of free power are maximized for the state’s long-term sustainable growth and prosperity, ultimately contributing to the realization of its strategic energy goals and the wellbeing of its citizens,” it noted. (CM’s PR Cell)