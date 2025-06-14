Govt appoints John Neelam as SAA chairman

ITANAGAR, 13 Jun: The Government of Arunachal Pradesh has appointed John Neelam as the chairman of the Sports Authority of Arunachal (SAA).

As the vice president of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) and its competition director, as well as member of the Grassroots Development Committee of the All India Football Federation, Neelam has contributed significantly to the growth and development of football in the state.

He had represented the state twice in the National Football Championship and also played seven times in the Tadar Tang Memorial Championship, representing Lower Subansiri, Capital Complex, and Papum Pare. During his school days, he represented his school at the national school table tennis championship.

Neelam started his early schooling from Deed village in Keyi Panyor district and passed his matriculation from Shillong and 12th class from Donyi Polo Vidya Bhavan. He did his graduation from St Stephen’s College, Delhi University, where he served as sports secretary of the Arunachal Students Union Delhi for two consecutive terms. He is also the founding president of the Keyi Panyor District Football Association.

Neelam is the son of former home minister late Neelam Taram and Neelam Ben.

APFA secretary-general Kipa Ajay, on behalf of the association, congratulated Neelam on his appointment as SAA chairman.

“We wholeheartedly congratulate John Neelam on this well-deserved appointment. His leadership, experience as a player and deep understanding of the sports ecosystem will be a tremendous asset to the Sports Authority of Arunachal. We are confident that he will contribute meaningfully to the growth of sports across the state,” Ajay said.

The APFA said it is looking forward to working closely with Neelam and the SAA to further strengthen the sporting culture and create more opportunities for young athletes in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Naharlagun United Football Club (NUFC) hailed the appointment and expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu for entrusting Neelam with the responsibility of leading the SAA, recognizing his devotion and service.

The club stated that Neelam’s appointment is a significant step towards achieving the state government’s vision of promoting sports development and excellence through the SAA.

“This appointment is a testament to his exceptional leadership, vast experience, and unwavering commitment to sports development in the state,” it said in release.