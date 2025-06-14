Governor prioritises key pillars in cabinet meet, former MP reacts

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 13 Jun: Governor KT Parnaik advised the state government to continue prioritizing education, health, infrastructure, and tourism, describing them as the four key pillars of sustainable development for Arunachal Pradesh.

“These sectors are critical not just for economic growth but for enhancing the quality of life for every citizen,” the governor said, chairing a special Cabinet meeting here to commemorate the completion of one year of the state government’s tenure.

Congratulating Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, and all members of the Cabinet, the governor lauded their leadership and commitment to public service.

Meanwhile, former Member of Parliament and senior Congress leader Takam Sanjoy has termed the Governor’s decision to chair a cabinet meeting as unconstitutional and unprecedented, reacting to reports of Governor KT Parnaik chairing a cabinet meeting on Friday.

In a statement, Sanjoy said that even a Lieutenant Governor cannot chair a cabinet meeting in a Union Territory, and Arunachal Pradesh is a full-fledged state.

“A bad precedent has been set today by the Arunachal government by allowing the Governor to chair a cabinet meeting. This move is anti-democratic, and we strongly condemn it,” said Sanjoy.

Earlier, the Governor commended the team for ensuring that every welfare initiative and development scheme has reached its intended beneficiaries, especially those at the very last mile of service delivery.

The governor conveyed his appreciation to the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “whose tireless efforts over the past 11 years have laid the foundation for India’s emergence as the world’s fourth largest economy and the fastest-growing large economy.”

He also congratulated the Government of India for the successful execution of ‘Operation Sindoor’, a stellar example of the nation’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding its people across the globe and asserting India’s moral and strategic leadership.

The governor said that “the past one year has been a period of unprecedented growth and responsive governance under my government, enabled by the synergy of the ‘double engine’ government – a powerful confluence of visionary leadership at the Centre and resolute action at the state level.”

Parnaik said that, guided by the mantra of ‘Reform, Perform, Transform’, the state government has undertaken inclusive development, targeting the welfare of the poor, youths, farmers, and women.

“Through focused investments in connectivity, healthcare, education, social protection, tourism, and livelihood creation, the state government has expanded the reach of governance to every household, including even the most remote areas of our state,” the governor said, adding that the state government is advancing the mission of Viksit Arunachal.

“We are building a resilient and future-ready state, contributing actively to India’s journey towards a $5 trillion economy. Our efforts are driven not just by scale, but by impact – ensuring that the last person in the line is the first in our priority,” he said.

Taking pride in sharing that through flagship initiatives like Seva Aapke Dwar 1.0 and 2.0, over 15 lakh beneficiaries have been reached with doorstep delivery of schemes and services, the governor said that the upcoming Seva Aapke Dwar 3.0 would “deepen this commitment, ensuring saturation coverage and closing the last-mile gap.”

Reflecting on the past year, the governor remarked that the milestone is not just a marker of time but a reflection of the state government’s spirit of service, integrity, and inclusive governance. He said that “the one year stands as a testimony to our collective resolve to serve the people of Arunachal Pradesh with dedication, compassion, and accountability.”

The governor offered appreciation for the tireless work of government officials and field-level functionaries, acknowledging them as the backbone of the administration. He emphasized that the progress achieved so far was made possible through teamwork, shared responsibility, “and an unwavering focus on people-first governance.”

Highlighting the impactful implementation of people-oriented welfare programmes, the governor commended the government’s strong commitment to inclusive growth and development.

He said that while celebrating the progress made, thegovernment must also prepare itself for the path ahead – the one that demands even greater purpose, sharper focus, and collective resolve to realize the vision of Viksit Arunachal contributing to a Viksit Bharat.

Outlining his governance priorities, the governor called for “timely and quality execution of all projects and schemes, ensuring that every rupee sanctioned translates into visible and meaningful outcomes on the ground, zero tolerance towards corruption, reinforcing transparency and accountability at every level of government and uplifting the most vulnerable, ensuring that the welfare of the poorest and most marginalized remains the cornerstone of all policy decisions.”

The governor also emphasized the need to embrace technology-driven governance.

He called for strategic integration of digital tools, artificial intelligence, and automation, from the circle level to the state headquarters, to empower decision-makers with real-time data and analytics.

He said that automation is about making governance more efficient and also about preparing for the opportunities and challenges of tomorrow.

As the state government enters its second year, the governor expressed hope and confidence in the Cabinet’s continued journey of good governance.

He said that he looks forward to a year of even bolder, more compassionate, and people-centric action.

“Let us move ahead with unity, courage, and a shared vision for a brighter, stronger Arunachal Pradesh that contributes meaningfully to the dream of a developed India,” he said.

The first-ever special Cabinet, chaired by the governor, observed a two-minute silence in remembrance of those departed in the tragic crash of an Air India flight in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Earlier, Planning and Investment Commissioner Ankur Garg gave a presentation on the growth, achievements and reforms of the state government in the last one year. (Raj Bhavan)